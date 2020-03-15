Titans will likely apply franchise tag to Derrick Henry

Getty Images

Now that the CBA has been ratified and the Titans have signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a long-term deal, the Titans have the franchise tag available to use on running back Derrick Henry.

And it’s expected that they will. However, as one league source explained it to PFT, there’s a chance the Titans will use it on tackle Jack Conklin instead.

The prevailing view is that Henry will be tagged and Conklin will hit the market. But if the Titans are able to pivot from negotiating with CAA on Tannehill to negotiating with CAA on Henry, maybe they can finalize something and then tag Conklin.

It could require the Titans to gobble down a slice of humble pie to tag Conklin, since they could have simply picked up the fifth-year option, but didn’t.

So the thinking is that Conklin will hit the open market on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Which means that, in reality, he’ll likely have a deal in principle not long after the clock strike noon ET on Monday.