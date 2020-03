Getty Images

The 49ers announced a one-year extension with offensive tackle Shon Coleman.

San Francisco originally acquired him in a trade with the Browns on Aug. 31, 2018.

Coleman, 28, spent last season on injured reserve.

He has appeared in 23 games with 16 starts in his four-year career since the Browns made him a third-round choice.

Coleman started all 16 games for the Browns in 2017.