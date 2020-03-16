49ers trade DeForest Buckner to Colts for first-round pick

Getty Images

A major trade is coming down in the NFL.

The 49ers have agreed to trade defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Colts for the Colts’ first-round draft pick, No. 13 overall, according to multiple reports.

The Colts have agreed to give Buckner a new contract that will pay him $21 million a year, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That makes him the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL, behind only Aaron Donald.

That’s a huge deal for Buckner, and a major investment by the Colts to put that kind of money and a first-round pick into him.

The 49ers, who had previously traded away their second-, third- and fourth-round picks, suddenly find themselves with two picks in the first round.