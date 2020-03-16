49ers trade DeForest Buckner to Colts for first-round pick

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 16, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT
A major trade is coming down in the NFL.

The 49ers have agreed to trade defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Colts for the Colts’ first-round draft pick, No. 13 overall, according to multiple reports.

The Colts have agreed to give Buckner a new contract that will pay him $21 million a year, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That makes him the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL, behind only Aaron Donald.

That’s a huge deal for Buckner, and a major investment by the Colts to put that kind of money and a first-round pick into him.

The 49ers, who had previously traded away their second-, third- and fourth-round picks, suddenly find themselves with two picks in the first round.

7 responses to “49ers trade DeForest Buckner to Colts for first-round pick

  1. The colts are obviously not sold on any QB in this draft. They invested heavily into their already stout defense with this trade. They may still find a QB in free agency. 13th overall is a high price but I believe he will be worth it.

  4. No way!!! If it came down to tagging and trading Armstead I was all for it but this is ludicrous?!

    DeFo has been a dominant force on that line since he was drafted, Armstead only showed up in his contract year PLUS has an extensive injury history.

    This sucks

  5. Sucks to lose Buckner. But no way 9ers could pay him and the others. Colts got an amazing player.

    Happy with the 13th pick in return as 9ers dont have many picks.

  6. As a life long niner fan and one who routinely makes excuses for our poor decisions over the years–this one is baffling. We just gave big contract to Armstead who has under performed s and finally got his butt in gear during a contract year and we trade away Buckner who has been a stud every year of his career?
    I am at a loss for words.

  7. HUGE win for the Niners. DeForest was average, Bosa/Armstead carried that dline. His production will be replaceable with Ronald Blair or any other undrafted free agent this year. Look for them to trade Solomon Thomas soon.

