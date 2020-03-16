A.J. Green gets franchise tag in Cincinnati

Getty Images

It’s been the expectation for some time that the Bengals wouldn’t let wide receiver A.J. Green hit the open market as a free agent, so there’s little surprise about the news out of Cincinnati on Monday morning.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bengals have informed Green that they’re using the franchise tag on him.

That news should make prospective first overall pick Joe Burrow happy. Burrow reportedly made it clear to the Bengals that having Green on hand would make him more eager to play for the team.

Green said earlier in the offseason that the tag wasn’t the best thing, but added that he wouldn’t turn down the $18 million or so in salary that comes with it.