Austin Hooper headed to Browns, moments into tampering

It didn’t take long for Austin Hooper to strike it rich.

According to NFL Network, the Falcons tight end will go to Cleveland, on what will certainly be an enormous contract.

It took less than an hour into the negotiating window for Hooper’s destination to be declared, which isn’t the fastest deal but is nonetheless efficient.

The 25-year-old Hooper caught 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns for the Falcons last year, which explained the widespread interest.

He now gives Baker Mayfield a reliable target, at a time when receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry are coming off surgeries.