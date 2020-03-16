Austin Seferian-Jenkins arrested again

Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins was out of the league last year, after being cut by the Patriots and saying he needed time away to deal with “personal issues.”

Things haven’t gotten any better for him since.

According to TMZ.com, Seferian-Jenkins was arrested for DUI in Washington on March 9. He was also charged with driving with a suspended license, and one count of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

It’s his third DUI arrest, with the last one coming in 2016. That one led to his release from the Buccaneers. He had another during his college days at the University of Washington.

He signed with the Patriots last offseason as part of the effort to replace Rob Gronkowski, but never made it to training camp. He also spent time with the Jets and Jaguars during his NFL days.