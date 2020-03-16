Bears sign Jimmy Graham

Getty Images

Time will tell how many more good years tight end Jimmy Graham has left in him, but he has at least one good contract left in him.

Graham and the Bears have agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with $9 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Because Graham was released by the Packers last week, he is eligible to sign with a team right now, rather than waiting for the start of the league year on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Graham caught just 38 passes for 447 yards last season, both his lowest totals since his rookie year. But while the Packers may have felt he lost a step, the Bears think he can be a big contributor in their offense.