Broncos sign Graham Glasgow

Getty Images

The Broncos are adding a veteran to their offensive line.

Graham Glasgow, a guard who played the first four seasons of his career with the Lions, is signing with the Broncos, according to multiple reports. It’s been reported as a four-year, $44 million contract, with $25 million guaranteed.

The 27-year-old Glasgow has started every game but one in the last three years with the Lions. He’ll be penciled in as a starter on the Broncos’ offensive line as well.

Glasgow was the No. 55 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents.