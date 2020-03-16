Browns place second-round tender on Kareem Hunt, cut Morgan Burnett

Getty Images

The Browns have placed a second-round tender on running back Kareem Hunt, the team announced.

They also announced tenders for exclusive rights free agents Pharaoh Brown, Dontrell Hilliard and KhaDarel Hodge.

Hunt, a restricted free agent, is entering his fourth NFL season and second with the Browns.

He rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns while catching 37 passes for 285 yards and a score after serving an eight-game suspension.

Hunt can negotiate with other teams, but the Browns have the right to match any offer. If the Browns decline to match, they would receive a second-round pick from the team that signs him.

Cleveland also announced it has released veteran safety Morgan Burnett.

Burnett, an 11-year veteran, started eight games last year in his first season with the Browns.

He made 41 tackles, two sacks, an interception and two pass breakups before a season-ending Achilles’ injury in Week 11.