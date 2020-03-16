Buccaneers re-sign Antony Auclair

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have re-signed tight end Antony Auclair to a one-year deal, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Auclair was scheduled to become a restricted free agent.

He originally signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Laval University and has played three seasons in Tampa Bay.

Auclair played 15 percent of the snaps last season as the third string tight end behind O.J. Howard and Cam Brate. He also played 134 special teams snaps before going on injured reserve with turf toe.

He has 10 career catches for 84 yards.