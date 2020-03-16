Buccaneers tagging Shaquil Barrett

Getty Images

The Bucs weren’t going to let Shaquil Barrett go anywhere.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers are using the franchise tag on pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett.

As #asexpected as that move was, considering Barrett had a league-high 19.5 sacks last season, it still comes with an amazing reality about who they didn’t retain.

It means that the Bucs are willing to show the door to quarterback Jameis Winston, after he threw for over 5,000 yards and 33 touchdowns last year.

Of course, there’s also the small matter of the 30 interceptions, but Barrett’s career year made him more of a priority.