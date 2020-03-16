Chargers donate $250,000 to Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Getty Images

The Chargers donated $250,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank on Monday.

The money will ensure hunger relief services continue uninterrupted for Los Angeles County children, seniors, individuals and families amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is experiencing unexpected distribution and operational costs due to increased demand.

“In moments like this, it is incumbent upon us as a community to band together and provide help where it is needed most,” Chargers president of business operations A.G. Spanos said in a statement. “We’re honored to help the Food Bank provide some certainty and relief for those impacted by the Coronavirus crisis in what has become an increasingly uncertain time.”

The Chargers annually distribute food at their facility and contribute financially to the work of the food bank. Team members and staff also regularly volunteer to help glean food and pack boxes.

For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.