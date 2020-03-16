Chris Harris: It definitely feels good to hit free agency

Getty Images

The Broncos agreed to a trade with the Jaguars that will send cornerback A.J. Bouye to Denver and that change in address is likely to lead to another one.

Longtime Broncos corner Chris Harris said at the end of the 2019 season that he was open to returning to the team, but said “that door’s probably closed” now that the Broncos have dealt for Bouye and applied the franchise tag to safety Justin Simmons. That works out OK for Harris, who has never had a chance at unrestricted free agency.

“Oh yeah, I didn’t get recruited in high school. I didn’t have a lot of teams coming at me out of college. I didn’t get drafted. Now, to have multiple teams hit me up, it definitely feels good,” Harris said, via Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press.

Harris, who is No. 10 on our Top 100 free agents list, said his desire to hear from those teams has him wanting free agency to start on time, but “could understand if they pushed it back with everything going on with the virus because the physicals are a very important part of the contract.”

As of now, the new league year is still set to start on Wednesday and Harris can start talking to other teams at noon on Monday.