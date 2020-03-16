Cowboys, Blake Jarwin agree on contract extension

Getty Images

The Cowboys got a multi-year deal done with one of their impending free agents on Monday, but it wasn’t quarterback Dak Prescott or wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Prescott got the franchise tag and Cooper still needs a contract for 2020, but tight end Blake Jarwin does not. NFL Media reports that Jarwin has agreed to a three-year extension in Dallas.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $24.25 million with $9.25 million in guaranteed money. Jarwin was set for restricted free agency absent a new pact.

Jarwin caught 31 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns last season. He should have opportunities to surpass those numbers if Jason Witten moves on this offseason.