Cowboys use exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott

Posted by Charean Williams on March 16, 2020, 10:46 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys had hoped to work out a long-term contract with Dak Prescott before the tag deadline. They didn’t.

So the Cowboys were forced to use the franchise tag on the quarterback, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports. The team, unsurprisingly, chose the exclusive tag.

It marks the seventh time — on five players — the Cowboys have used the franchise tag. Three times — with Ken Hamlin in 2008, Dez Bryant in 2015 and DeMarcus Lawrence in 2019 — the Cowboys worked out long-term deals with the tagged players before training camp.

Dallas hopes to get a long-term deal completed before the July 15 deadline, but the sides have talked for more than a year without reaching an agreement.

The only quarterbacks who have played under the tag the entire season are Kirk Cousins in 2016 and 2017 in Washington and Drew Brees in 2005 in San Diego.

While the Cowboys continue to work on a deal for receiver Amari Cooper, the clock is ticking toward free agency. The receiver, whom the team acquired in a trade during the 2018 season, appears headed to the open market.

Cooper has expressed a desire to stay in Dallas, but he might find more money waiting for him elsewhere.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Cowboys use exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott

  3. Big fail on losing Cooper. Although they should be able to replace him in the draft, with one of the deepest WR classes in recent years.

  4. Nobody giving up two first round picks for Dak.

    Sure the tag gives them more time but they have had two years already, how much more time do they need?

  5. With the Cowboys using the franchise tag on Dak Prescott, this means Prescott will remain in a Cowboys uniform for the 2020 season, unless he is traded elsewhere, where he would then wear that team’s jersey.

  6. They should have used the non-exclusive tag. Let the market set Prescotts value. I cant see any teams willing to offer 2 firsts, and a record breaking contract for Prescott.

  8. Sit out the season, Dak! Cowboys got 4 good to great years out of you on the cheap and this is how they repay you?
    He should have had a new contract in year 3. Makes no sense. Goff and Wentz have now had 2 mega contracts and Dak, none. Goff chokes under pressure and Wentz can’t stay on the field. And Dak battles suspect play calling and a receiver who only plays home games. No respect.

  14. I would have tried to trade him for 2 first round picks. Turning a 4 into 2 ones is a big deal. This team doesnt seem to understand what draft equity is. I would also attempt to trade D-Law for a 1st and a 2 or 3… I would start a long term play to try and build draft capital to go get Trevor Lawrence next year

  15. nite2al says:
    March 16, 2020 at 11:00 am
    Sit out the season, Dak! Cowboys got 4 good to great years out of you on the cheap and this is how they repay you?
    He should have had a new contract in year 3. Makes no sense. Goff and Wentz have now had 2 mega contracts and Dak, none. Goff chokes under pressure and Wentz can’t stay on the field. And Dak battles suspect play calling and a receiver who only plays home games. No respect.

    ——

    Goff took his team to a SB. Dak is 1-2 in the postseason.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!