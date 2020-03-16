DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals, David Johnson to Texans

Getty Images

Monday brings word of a blockbuster trade to open up the 2020 league year.

There was chatter about trades involving Cardinals running back David Johnson and Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Monday morning. They were traded for each other on Monday afternoon.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Cardinals agreed to deal Johnson to Houston without word on compensation for Arizona, but that changed a short time later when Schefter reported Hopkins would go to Arizona. Schefter also reported that the Texans will take on Johnson’s entire 2020 salary of $10.2 million.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that Hopkins and a fourth round pick will go to the Cardinals for Johnson, a second-round pick this year and a fourth-round pick next year.

It’s a big addition for Kyler Murray as the Cardinals quarterback heads into his second season while Deshaun Watson will have to make do with Will Fuller, Kenny Stille, Keke Coutee and whoever else head coach/G.M. Bill O’Brien throws his way.