DeAndre Hopkins trade talk is one of the spoils of victory for Bill O’Brien

Getty Images

The notion that the Texans could trade receiver DeAndre Hopkins is on the surface a surprise. That said, it’s also a byproduct of the moves made by the Texans in 2019 and 2020 in reshaping the team’s front office.

One of the sticking points between current coach and G.M. Bill O’Brien and former G.M. Brian Gaine was believed to be Hopkins. As the chatter went, Gaine wanted to keep Hopkins and O’Brien wanted to trade him.

Now that O’Brien is running the show unfettered, he’s free to move on from Hopkins, if he wants.

The cap hit for trading Hopkins would have been $4.5 million last year. It would be $3 million this year. That’s nothing.

The harder challenge will be replacing Hopkins, one of the best receivers in the NFL. If O’Brien is considering making the move, he surely has a plan for proceeding without Hopkins.