Dolphins add Byron Jones

Free agent cornerback Byron Jones is taking his talents to South Beach.

Jones, the athletic corner who has played five seasons with the Cowboys, has agreed to terms with the Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Cowboys would have loved to keep Jones, but with Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper also hitting free agency this offseason, they didn’t have enough salary cap space for everyone.

Now Jones will head to a Dolphins team that has plenty of cap space to spend and is willing to spend it. Miami should improve this year, and Jones will be a big part of it.

Jones was the No. 13 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents.

  2. He is Good, not great nor elite he can take his 2 ints in his carer to South Beach. If the Cowboys thought highly enough of him then they would have paid him because this creates a massive hole for us and DEFENSE wins the games. If you cant score then you cant win. Cowboys need Playmakers. Could have gave him Coops money since Cooper is only good for 8 home games, this is how little that they thought of Jones.

  4. According to NFL.com he’ll be the highest paid corner in the league. I loved him for the Cowboys, but at that price I’m happy that Jerry did not pursue – for me it’s still an issue that he only has 2 career interceptions!

  5. Dolphins are going to be sneaky sneaky good next year. They’ll get some picks to win the East depending on Tua’s health. Still think the Bills are favorites, though.

  7. Correction: the Cowboys had plenty of room to sign Prescott, Cooper, and Jones. The team didn’t feel Jones was worth the money. As a reminder of why Dallas has more cap space than it appears, when (for example) Joe Flacco signed for $20M a year, his first year cap figure was just $6.8M, and then just $14.5M for the following two seasons. Prescott likely count for only a fraction of the $35M or so annual average salary in 2020 cap.

  8. If average + is what you are looking for then Jones is your man.If he is now the highest paid CB in NFL that is insane. Two (2) ints in 5 years. And it wasn’t because nobody was throwing his way.He just has no ball skills. Played safety 1st 3 years and still couldn’t generate turn overs.

  12. Were going to need a slot corner to prevent teams from going away from X and Jones. Maybe Bobby McCain slides back inside or we get CJ Henderson. We shall see

  13. Colossal blunders by Grier/Flores with numerous over-payments which are bad regardless if you have “cap space” or not.

    That disappears very quickly and with no qb in sight, it will be a while.

  14. silentraven7 says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:15 pm
    Dolphins are going to be sneaky sneaky good next year. They’ll get some picks to win the East depending on Tua’s health. Still think the Bills are favorites, though.

    19 46 Rate This

    ——————-
    Man, I would love to take your lunch on bet with such stupidity.

    NE wins the division again and Buffalo misses the playoffs.

    Yep.

