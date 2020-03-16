Dolphins agree to terms with Ereck Flowers

Getty Images

Ereck Flowers is heading back to Miami.

Flowers, a native of Miami who played his college football with the Hurricanes, has agreed to a contract with the Dolphins. Agent Drew Rosenhaus tells PFT it’s a three-year, $30 million deal with $19.95 million guaranteed.

The 25-year-old Flowers was a disappointment with the Giants as the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. But since moving from left tackle to guard he has played better, and last year in Washington he turned heads with his improved play.

Now Flowers will see what he can do with a rebuilding Dolphins team that looks like it is going to be an aggressive spender in free agency.