Dolphins expected to sign Shaq Lawson

The Dolphins are busy on Monday, adding another former first-rounder who didn’t always live up to expectations.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Dolphins are expected to sign former Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson.

The 25-year-old Lawson had 6.5 sacks for the Bills last year, and adds some help to a position which needed it for the Dolphins. He has 16.5 sacks in five seasons for the Bills, who took him 19th overall in 2016.

Along with a quick deal for guard Ereck Flowers earlier today, the Dolphins are making an early statement of intent.