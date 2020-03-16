Dophins agree to terms with Clayton Fejedelem

Getty Images

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with safety Clayton Fejedelem on a three-year deal, agent Mike McCartney announced on Twitter.

Fejedelem, 26, spent the past four seasons with the Bengals after they made him a seventh-round choice.

He started only six games, none in 2019, but was a core special teams player in his time in Cincinnati.

Fejedelem played 695 snaps on defense and 1,441 on special teams the past four seasons. That includes 112 on defense and 379 on special teams in 2019.

He has 177 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and two pass breakups in his career.