Eagles agree to deal with Javon Hargrave

The Eagles have landed a big piece to put next to Fletcher Cox on the interior of their defensive line.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that his client Javon Hargrave has agreed to terms with the team. He’s leaving Pennsylvania’s other club for a chance to play with the Eagles.

Hargrave agreed to a three-year deal that is worth $39 million with $26 million in guaranteed money.

Hargrave spent four years with the Steelers after joining the team as a third-round pick in 2016. He appeared in all but one regular season game that the Steelers played over that span, started 63 of them and recorded 168 tackles, 14.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Eagles announced that they re-signed defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway on Monday. They also have Malik Jackson on the interior of their defensive line.