Eagles re-sign Hassan Ridgeway

Defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway will not become a free agent this week.

The Eagles announced on Monday that they have re-signed Ridgeway. It’s a one-year deal for the 25-year-old.

Ridgeway was a 2016 fourth-round pick of the Colts and was traded to the Eagles for a seventh-round pick last April. He started five of the team’s first seven games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Ridgeway had nine tackles and two sacks in those appearances. He has 50 tackles and 6.5 sacks over his four years in the NFL.

Timmy Jernigan and Vinny Curry remain on track for free agency, so Ridgeway’s return does not preclude other changes to the defensive line in Philly.