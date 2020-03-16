Eagles will not tender Corey Clement

Getty Images

As an undrafted rookie in 2017, Eagles running back Corey Clement played a big part in their Super Bowl victory. But two years after that, the Eagles are ready to say goodbye.

The Eagles confirmed today that they are not placing a tender on Clement, who would have been a restricted free agent if they had tendered him. That means he’s free to sign with any team when free agency starts on Wednesday.

Last year Clement was used almost exclusively on special teams to start the season and then was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury after four games. So it’s not a big surprise that the Eagles are willing to let him walk.

Still, it’s a significant departure in Philadelphia for the fans who have fond memories of Clement’s 100 receiving yards in the Super Bowl. The Eagles will always have those memories, but Clement appears headed elsewhere.