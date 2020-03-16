Falcons cut tight end Luke Stocker

Getty Images

The Falcons are suddenly short on tight ends.

The team announced the release of veteran Luke Stocker, adding him to a discard pile which includes Devonta Freeman, Desmond Trufant, and Ty Sambrailo.

The 31-year-old Stocker was signed last year, giving them some versatility at the position.

Along with the departure of free agent Austin Hooper for a lucrative deal with the Browns minutes into the negotiating window, the Falcons are thin at the position, with just Jaeden Graham and Carson Meier (a couple of undrafted free agents) on the depth chart.