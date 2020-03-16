Gayle Benson donates $1 million to create community assistance fund

Getty Images

Saints owner Gayle Benson has personally donated $1 million to create the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund. It will assist those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have been meeting and planning a response since the NBA’s announcement to suspend games,” Benson said in a statement. “Our meaningful discussions have led to what we believe is the most impactful way to best serve the needs of our community as a whole. The COVID-19 pandemic has had, and will continue to have, an enormous impact on our community and businesses of all sizes. We want to do our part to assist those that have been impacted in our community. We are grateful to the Greater New Orleans Foundation for their efforts in helping us get these funds to those in our community facing hardship due to the residual impact of COVID-19.”

The Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund is partnering with The Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF), which will provide assistance with contributions and distributions. The beneficiaries of the fund will be nonprofits working to support those in the service and hospitality industry, among other nonprofit groups.

To donate to the fund, email Allie Betts at allie@gnof.org or visit https://www.gnof.org/benson.