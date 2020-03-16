Giants plan to franchise tag Leonard Williams

Getty Images

The Giants didn’t trade for Leonard Williams in a contract year during a losing season just to let him be a short-term rental.

So apparently, they’re going to keep him.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Giants are expected to franchise tag the defensive lineman today.

Efforts were apparently unsuccessful in working out a long-term deal with the former Jets first-rounder.

TheGiants acquired him in a rare cross-town trade last season, sending their 2020 third-rounder and another pick in the deal. If they retain him, it’s a 2021 fourth-rounder. If not, it’s a 2021 fifth-rounder, and a particularly egregious case of draft pick arson.