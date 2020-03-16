Halapoulivaati Vaitai strikes it rich with Lions

Getty Images

Big V is now Big Money.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, Eagles tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai just got a five-year, $50 million deal from the Lions.

Vaitai replaces previous big-ticket free agent Rick Wagner at right tackle for the Lions, which proves the cyclical nature of the early stages of free agency.

Vaitai made 20 starts in four seasons, but was stuck without a job with the Eagles, as Andre Dillard will move into the left tackle spot with Jason Peters reaching free agency. They have Lane Johnson on the other side, so Vaitai was destined to leave.

Vaitai was No. 90 on PFT’s Top 100 Free Agent list.