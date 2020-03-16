Jack Conklin agrees to terms with Browns

Getty Images

The Browns have landed a second agreement with one of this year’s top free agents.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that his client Jack Conklin has agreed to a three-year deal with the Browns. It’s a $42 million deal with $30 million fully guaranteed and $20 million going to the former Titans right tackle in 2020.

Conklin will only be 28 when the three-year pact is up, so continued strong play in the coming years should set him up for another big payday with the salary cap expected to go up in the future.

The Browns also agreed to terms with tight end Austin Hooper on Monday, so they’ve made a pair of additions that should make offensive players in Cleveland happy heading into the 2020 season.