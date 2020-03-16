Kirk Cousins agrees to two-year extension with Vikings

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins isn’t set for free agency this offseason and he won’t be hitting the open market next year either.

Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney announced that his client has agreed to a two-year extension in Minnesota. No other details were included in the announcement.

Cousins signed a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings before the 2018 season and was set to have a cap number of $31 million this season. The extension will almost certainly bring that number down, but the full terms of the new deal will need to come in before we know just how much the agreement changes the outlook in Minnesota this season.

Cousins helped the Vikings to a Wild Card berth in his second season with the team and piloted them to a win over the Saints in the opening round of the playoffs.