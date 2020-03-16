Kirk Cousins extension saves $10 million in cap room

Getty Images

The Vikings bought themselves two more years of Kirk Cousins this morning, as well as some flexibility.

A league source tells PFT that the quarterback’s new two-year extension is worth $66 million in new money, but it saves the Vikings $10 million in cap room this year.

That’s important for a team that has already cut a few veteran contributors in Linval Joseph and Xavier Rhodes in cap-driven moves, and has other business they want to do.

But it also locks them into Cousins for the foreseeable future, as he’ll make $96 million the next three years.

It’s a lot of money, but the Vikings clearly prefer the quarterback they know to the uncertainty that surrounds this market.