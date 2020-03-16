Kyle Van Noy leaving the Patriots for the Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins are signing linebacker Kyle Van Noy to a four-year, $51 million deal, NFL Media reports.

Miami has had an active day on the first day of the negotiating window. The Dolphins also agreed to terms with cornerback Byron Jones (five years, $82.5 million), edge rusher Shaq Lawson (three years, $30 million) and offensive lineman Ereck Flowers (three years, $30 million).

Van Noy 28, reunites with Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who previously was a defensive assistant in New England.

The Lions traded Van Noy to the Patriots in 2016.

He appeared in 51 games with 45 starts in New England, making 221 tackles, 16.5 sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles.

In 15 games last season, Van Noy made 56 tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass breakups.