Mark Barron, Anthony Chickillo among three Steelers cuts

The Steelers used the franchise tag on Bud Dupree Monday morning, and made a little room for that salary in the afternoon.

The team announced the release of linebackers Mark Barron and Anthony Chickillo, along with and wide receiver Johnny Holton.

Barron signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Steelers last year in free agency, but never seemed to find his footing there. Cutting the former Buccaneers first-rounder clears $5.25 million from the salary cap.

Chickillo was a former fifth-rounder of the Steelers, and they signed Holton last year from the Raiders.