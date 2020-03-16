NFL will hold draft as scheduled, no public events in Las Vegas

Getty Images

The CDC’s recommendation that all gatherings of more than 50 people be postponed or cancelled for the next eight weeks in order to help fight the spread of COVID-19 meant that there was little chance that the NFL Draft would go on as planned next month.

The NFL made that official on Monday. The league announced that there will be no public events in Las Vegas as part of the draft, but that it will take place as scheduled from April 23-25 and will be televised.

“This decision reflects our foremost priority — the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “While the outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the city of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.”

Per the league’s statement, they are looking at “innovative options” for how to present the draft and will announce further plans in the future.