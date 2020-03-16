NFLPA updates agents on free agency in age of COVID-19

Getty Images

The tampering period has begun, COVID-19 be damned. And the NFL Players Association has shared information with agents regarding the procedures for the annual chase for veteran players whose contracts officially expired on

“Today, the NFLPA and NFL Management Council will be discussing issues relating to the 2020 League Year given the health and safety issues we are facing regarding COVID-19,” the memo explains. “While the start of the League Year is not being delayed, issues to be discussed include the logistics relating to clubs asking players to take physicals to facilitate trades and free agent signings. We will update you once those discussions are concluded. Thank you for your patience.”

These events are playing out at a time when there’s an increasing sense that a national quarantine could be imposed within the next 48 hours. If it happens, the deals to which teams and players agree won’t be finalized until the quarantine ends and physicals can be conducted.

That could be weeks. It could be longer. And with the NFL determined to conduct the draft on April 23-25, there’s a chance that teams will be signing draft picks before they officially sign their free agents.