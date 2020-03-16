Nick Kwiatkoski heading to Raiders

Getty Images

Nick Kwiatkoski dropped a pretty big hint, and now we know what it means.

According to Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com, Bears free agent linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski has agreed to a new deal with the Raiders.

He tweeted out a photo of the Raiders’ new stadium in Las Vegas, and as it turns out he’s not just a desert architecture buff.

The Raiders released linebacker Tahir Whitehead, and were in the Christian Kirksey sweepstakes before he signed with the Packers. They’re also in the mix for Rams free agent Cory Littleton.

The 26-year-old Kwiatkoski was No. 99 on PFT’s Top 100 Free Agent list.