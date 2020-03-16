Packers agree to terms with Rick Wagner

Getty Images

The Packers aren’t waiting for the start of the new league year to start making additions to their roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to terms with former Lions right tackle Rick Wagner on a contract. Wagner was released last week.

With Wagner in place, it seems likely that longtime Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga will be moving on this offseason. Things have been shaping up that way and the deal with Wagner signals a move in a different direction in Green Bay.

The Packers also agreed to terms on a contract with linebacker Christian Kirksey on Monday, so the team’s made moves on both sides of the ball already.