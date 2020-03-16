Panthers agree to terms with Stephen Weatherly on two-year deal

Getty Images

The Panthers have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Stephen Weatherly.

The deal, announced by Weatherly’s agent, Blake Baratz, is for two years and $12.5 million.

Weatherly, 25, spent his first four seasons with the Vikings after they made him a seventh-round choice in 2016.

He played 49 games with seven starts as a key reserve behind starters Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter.

In 2019, Weatherly made one start in 16 games, recording 24 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble.

In his career, Weatherly has 67 tackles and six sacks.