Patriots to use franchise tag on Joe Thuney

The Patriots are going to keep one of their top free agents, at top money.

According to the Boston Globe, the Patriots are going to use the franchise tag on guard Joe Thuney.

Since the franchise tag isn’t position-specific for offensive linemen, they’re basically paying left tackle money to keep Thuney out of the market, more than $15 million for one year.

With Washington tagging Brandon Scherff as well, the market at guard is getting expensive, which could be why a player such as Ereck Flowers could make $10 million a year.