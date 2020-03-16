Raiders tender Nathan Peterman

Getty Images

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has never been shy about sharing his fondness for quarterback Nathan Peterman, so it’s no surprise that he’d like to have him around for the 2020 season.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that the Raiders have tendered Peterman as a restricted free agent. It’s the original round tender, which means that Peterman will make $2.133 million if he plays out the year on the tender or that the Raiders will get a fifth-round pick if another team signs him away via an offer sheet.

The Bills were the team that picked Peterman in the fifth round of the 2017 draft and he was released in November of his second season. He signed to the Raiders practice squad in December and spent all of last season on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Peterman made eight appearances and four starts with the Bills. He was 68-of-130 for 548 yards, three touchdowns and 12 interceptions in those outings.