Ravens agree to terms with Michael Brockers on three-year deal

Getty Images

The Ravens have agreed to terms with Michael Brockers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The deal is for three years and $30 million.

The additions of Brockers and Calais Campbell should make the Ravens defense even more formidable in 2020.

Brockers, 29, spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Rams after they made him the 14th overall choice in 2012.

He has appeared in 123 games with 121 starts, making 344 tackles, 23 sacks, 52 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and nine pass breakups.

In 2019, he made 63 tackles and three sacks in starting all 16 games.

The Rams have been bracing for significant departures, and pass-rusher Dante Fowler and linebacker Cory Littleton are among others from the defense who could leave.