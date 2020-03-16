Ravens release James Hurst

Getty Images

Monday was the day that the Ravens cleared the house of all their Hursts.

They agreed to trade tight end Hayden Hurst to the Falcons when the league year opens on Wednesday and announced later in the day that they have released offensive lineman James Hurst. The move clears $2.75 million in cap space while leaving $2 million in dead money.

Hurst appeared in every game for the Ravens last season and made two starts in place of Ronnie Stanley at left tackle. He started 26 games over the two previous seasons and saw time at a variety of positions during his six years with the team.

If Hurst does land somewhere else, he won’t be able to help his new team until Week Five. He will be serving a four-game suspension to open the 2020 season.