Ravens tender running back Gus Edwards

The Ravens announced they have tendered restricted free agent Matt Skura and exclusive rights free agent Gus Edwards.

Skura’s tender previously was reported.

Edwards, 24, will get a one-year deal worth $660,000.

He had 140 touches for 756 yards and scored two touchdowns in 2019.

He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2018. The team waived him out of the preseason.

Edwards signed with the Ravens’ practice squad and was promoted to the active roster and starting by the end of his rookie season.

He signed as an exclusive rights free agent a year ago, too.