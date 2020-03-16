Report: Bills acquire Stefon Diggs from Vikings

Getty Images

Stefon Diggs was right. Something was happening after all.

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to a deal to acquire the Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

The Bills are sending along a first-round pick, fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Vikings as compensation for Diggs, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The Vikings are sending a 2020 seventh-round pick back to the Bills along with Diggs.

It’s a big move for a Buffalo team looking to take a big step forward in a division that may or may not have Tom Brady playing in it anymore. The Bills have made the postseason in two of the last three years but are still looking for their first playoff victory since 1995.