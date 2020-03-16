Report: Browns “very interested” in Case Keenum as backup

Getty Images

The Browns are “very interested” in Case Keenum as a backup to Baker Mayfield, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

It makes sense given Keenum had Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski as his position coach in Minnesota.

Keenum, 32, had his best season with the Vikings, going 11-3 and reaching the NFC Championship Game.

The Browns, though, will have competition for Keenum’s services, according to Cabot.

Washington traded for Keenum last year before it drafted Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall choice. Keenum went 1-7 as Washington’s starter.

He has thrown for 14,368 yards and 75 touchdowns in his career with an 85.3 passer rating.