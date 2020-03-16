Report: Giants use second-round tender on Aldrick Rosas

Getty Images

Kicker Aldrick Rosas stands to get a big raise this offseason whether it is with the Giants or someone else.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports that the Giants are tendering the restricted free agent at the second-round level. That tender carries a salary of $3.259 million for the 2020 season, which is a big jump from the $645,000 salary Rosas made in 2019.

Rosas could also sign an offer sheet with another team. The Giants would have the chance to match such an offer and would receive a second-round pick if they opted against it.

Rosas is 62-of-75 on field goals and 86-of-94 on extra points over three seasons with the Giants.