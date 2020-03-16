Report: Packers, Raiders set to bid for Cory Littleton

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2020, 8:42 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Rams are bracing for the loss of some key defensive players in free agency this offseason and linebacker Cory Littleton is part of that group.

Littleton can start talking to other teams at noon on Monday and there’s word on a couple of teams that will be trying to hit him up. Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports that the Packers and Raiders “are going to be all over” Littleton once they are able to start talking to him.

Blake Martinez is headed for free agency in Green Bay and Littleton would slide right into his spot on the Packers defense. The Raiders have several free agents in their linebacker group and the loss of Vontaze Burfict to a suspension last year left a hole in the middle of their defense.

Rams edge rusher Dante Fowler and defensive lineman Michael Brockers are also set for free agency, which could lead to a very different looking unit in L.A. come the 2020 season.

4 responses to “Report: Packers, Raiders set to bid for Cory Littleton

  1. Littleton may easily be the #1 LB in free agency.

    Green Bay doesn’t need Cory Littleton to upgrade from Blake Martinez.

  2. We will see if the Packers go after Littleton as aggressively as is being reported. I do not know that they will or they won’t. I do know that Gute won’t get in a bidding war and overpay for any given player. I do like Littleton at ILB and I like the fact that he is going into the prime of his career at 26 yrs old.

    With any of these FA signings, I have faith in Russ Ball to structure the deal in a very team friendly way and the cap hit can be lessened by the signing bonus and etc.

    We will see what happens when this all starts in a few hours.

  4. There’s a number of good FA LB’s out there this year.

    He’d get 5% more from the Raiders because there’s no State tax in Nevada.

