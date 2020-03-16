Report: Packers, Raiders set to bid for Cory Littleton

Getty Images

The Rams are bracing for the loss of some key defensive players in free agency this offseason and linebacker Cory Littleton is part of that group.

Littleton can start talking to other teams at noon on Monday and there’s word on a couple of teams that will be trying to hit him up. Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports that the Packers and Raiders “are going to be all over” Littleton once they are able to start talking to him.

Blake Martinez is headed for free agency in Green Bay and Littleton would slide right into his spot on the Packers defense. The Raiders have several free agents in their linebacker group and the loss of Vontaze Burfict to a suspension last year left a hole in the middle of their defense.

Rams edge rusher Dante Fowler and defensive lineman Michael Brockers are also set for free agency, which could lead to a very different looking unit in L.A. come the 2020 season.