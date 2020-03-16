Report: Saints retain Zach Wood on four-year deal

Getty Images

The Saints are keeping their long snapper.

Zach Wood has agreed to a four-year deal that includes a $700,000 signing bonus, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Wood, 27, has spent the past three seasons in New Orleans.

He originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU in 2016. Wood could not beat out L.P. Ladouceur but tried again in 2017.

After the Cowboys cut him out of the preseason in 2017, Wood signed with the Saints.

He has found a home.

Wood has played all 48 games, seeing action on 437 special teams snaps in the past three seasons.