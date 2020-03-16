Report: Texans have explored David Johnson trade

Getty Images

The Cardinals used a transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake on Monday, which gives them a chance to match any offer that Drake might receive from another team in free agency.

It also leaves them with a lot of money devoted to their offensive backfield as David Johnson is set to make $10.2 million for the 2020 season. Cutting Johnson would not provide any cap relief, but there may be a chance to trade him to another club.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans have explored a possible trade for Johnson. Wilson adds that three other teams have also checked in with the Cardinals about a deal.

Johnson’s price tag would seem to limit the potential compensation coming back to Houston in any deal unless the Cardinals ate some of Johnson’s salary or added a sweetener on their end to facilitate the swap.