Report: Titans re-sign Dennis Kelly to three-year deal

After the Titans lost right tackle Jack Conklin to the Browns, they needed a replacement. They found one close by.

Tennessee will re-sign Dennis Kelly to a three-year, $21 million deal with $8.75 million guaranteed, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Kelly cost half of what Conklin did. Conklin agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with $30 million fully guaranteed.

Kelly, 30, made 16 starts over the past four seasons with the Titans.

The Eagles made him a fifth-round choice in 2012, and Kelly played three seasons there.